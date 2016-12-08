MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 18
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 8 Erickson Inc :
* Erickson - commencement of process to syndicate participation in dip term loan facility by eligible holders of co's 8.25% senior promissory notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement