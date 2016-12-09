Dec 9 Electrolux
* Says appliance demand in North America has grown for
almost four consecutive years. We expect continued stable
development and forecast volume growth of 2-3% in 2017
* Says demand for appliances in Europe is expected to grow
by about 1% in 2017.
* Market demand in Electrolux largest markets, Europe and
North America, is expected to grow moderately
* Says Electrolux costs for raw materials are expected to
increase by approximately SEK 900m in 2017 based on current
market projections
* Says market demand has been positive in Europe in 2016,
although there have recently been signs of softer demand in some
markets, including UK.
* Says market demand in Argentina and Brazil together, is
expected to decrease by approximately 5% in 2017.
* Says work to increase operational efficiency continues and
net cost efficiency is planned to contribute positively with
approximately SEK 1.6 bn for year, excluding impacts of raw
materials and currency fluctuations
* Says group's capital expenditure level is expected to
amount to approximately sek 4 bn.
* Says for 2017, at current exchange rates, a negative
transaction impact for group of SEK 250m is expected
* Says however, Electrolux expects a positive translation
impact of SEK 250m
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)