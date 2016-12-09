Dec 9 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* DMGT has committed to sell c.13.0 million shares in Euromoney under placing, representing 10.2 percent of company's capital, at a price of 9.75 pounds per share.

* Has also been agreed that Euromoney will acquire c.19.2 million of its own shares under buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)