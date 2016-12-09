US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 United Breweries Holdings Ltd:
* Adjudicating authority confirmed provisional attachment passed by Directorate of Enforcement in probe against Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya, others
* Total value of properties attached worth about 13.76 billion rupees
* Seven immovable properties of the company stand attached
* Five immovable properties attached in Bangalore
* One each immovable property attached in Mumbai, Vellore
* Co in consultation with legal counsels for filing appeal against order of adjudicating authoritySource text: (bit.ly/2gr3dZ6) Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)