Dec 9 United Breweries Holdings Ltd:

* Adjudicating authority confirmed provisional attachment passed by Directorate of Enforcement in probe against Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya, others

* Total value of properties attached worth about 13.76 billion rupees

* Seven immovable properties of the company stand attached

* Five immovable properties attached in Bangalore

* One each immovable property attached in Mumbai, Vellore

* Co in consultation with legal counsels for filing appeal against order of adjudicating authority