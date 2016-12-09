BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Cover-more Group Ltd :
* Has signed an insurance services agreement with australasian branch of global insurer, berkshire hathaway specialty insurance
* New agreement enables cover-more to terminate current underwriting agreement with great lakes australia
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing