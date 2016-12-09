BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Capital & Regional Plc
* Exchanged two long term leases for its former BHS units at Mall Blackburn and Mall Walthamstow
* Update on BHS units
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing