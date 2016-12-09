Dec 9 CMC Markets Plc

* Response to BaFin consultation paper

* Notes yesterday's announcement by bafin regarding marketing, distribution and sale of CfD products to retail clients

* There are no other requirements from BaFin including no leverage limits

* And where retail clients' risk is limited to their deposits, there is no prohibition on marketing, distribution and sale of cfds

* Welcome this balanced approach from BaFin and will respond to consultation in accordance with proposed timeline of 20 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)