BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 IP Group Plc
* Portfolio company Oxford Sciences Innovation announces 230 million stg fundraising
* Has raised 230 million stg in a new financing round via a private placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing