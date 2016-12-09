Dec 9 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Trade date for placing will be 9 December 2016 and settlement is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 13 December 2016

* Daily Mail and General Trust- has committed to sell, in aggregate, c.32.3 million ordinary shares in Euromoney at a price of 975 pence per share

* Daily Mail and General Trust- placing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately 315 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)