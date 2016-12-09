Dec 9 Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Has declared a second interim dividend of 11.25 pence per share to be paid on Jan. 13, 2017 to shareholders

* Expects next dividend to be declared with company's interim results in 2017

* Dividends declared in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 total 16.85 pence per share

* It is not envisaged that a further dividend in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 will be declared