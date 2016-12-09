BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Tide ASA :
* Sparebanken vest sells entire holding in Tide ASA of 2.2 million shares
* DSD AS buys 2.9 million shares in Tide ASA corresponding to 12.73 pct stake for 28.50 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing