BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Corestate Capital Holding SA :
* Launches facility management company
* Announces launch of CLG Facility Management GmbH (CLG), a joint venture between property management company CAPERA Immobilien Service GmbH and Lattemann & Geiger Dienstleistungsgruppe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing