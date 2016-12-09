US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 ICICI Bank Ltd :
* Says ICICI Bank's international bond offering under Tokyo pro-bond programme
* Board approved proposed borrowing plan for remaining period of financial year 2016-17
* Says priced issuance of five year fixed rate notes worth 10 billion yen Source text:bit.ly/2hagjIc Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)