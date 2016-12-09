BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Bank Of Ireland
* Deutsche bank launches c.415 million secondary share ABB placing in Bank of Ireland for Hamblin Watsa- Bookrunner
* Bank of Ireland ABB to price at euro 0.232 per share- Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing