Dec 9 NMDC Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 7.71 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 17.39 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 6.96 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter was 8.17 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 16.03 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2grBuHB Further company coverage: