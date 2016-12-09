Dec 9 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Signs agreement with Folkuniversitetet on premises at Telgehuset and with Fitness24seven regarding premises at Vårberg Centrum

* Total annual rental income amounts to 2.9 million Swedish crowns ($315,000) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1268 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)