BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :
* Signs agreement with Folkuniversitetet on premises at Telgehuset and with Fitness24seven regarding premises at Vårberg Centrum
* Total annual rental income amounts to 2.9 million Swedish crowns ($315,000) Source text for Eikon:
* Total annual rental income amounts to 2.9 million Swedish crowns ($315,000)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing