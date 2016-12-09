US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 9 Sjvn Ltd :
* Sept quarter net sales 8.41 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 5.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 8.38 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net profit 5.22 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2hs4k8t) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)