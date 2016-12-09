Dec 9 Sjvn Ltd :

* Sept quarter net sales 8.41 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 5.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 8.38 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net profit 5.22 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2hs4k8t) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)