BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 MRCB-Quill REIT
* trustee renewed appointment of semasa parking bhd as car park operator for platinum sentral for a period of 2 years
* appointment at monthly minimum guaranteed rental at rm150,000 with a profit sharing basis in the proportion of 80% Source text (bit.ly/2grtciM) Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing