Dec 9 UPL Ltd

* Unit in Mauritius, sold its shares held in Villa Crop Protection (Pty) to an affiliate of Land O' Lakes Inc., for INR 220 million Source text [UPL Ltd has informed BSE that UPL Corporation Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of UPL Limited, based in Mauritius, has sold its shares held in Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Limited to an affiliate of Land O' Lakes Inc., an American company. UPL Corporation owned 19.22% of the shares in Villa Crop Protection (Pty) Limited. For sale of the shares, UPL Corporation has received approximately Rs. 22 crores]