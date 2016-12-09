BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Innopac Holdings Ltd
* entered into deed of novation with primeforth renewable energy pte ltd and malaysian microalgae enterprise sdn bhd
* entered into deed to novate epc contract to MME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing