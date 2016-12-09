Dec 9 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd :

* sept quarter net profit 229.9 million rupees

* sept quarter total income from operations 3.10 billion rupees

* net profit in sept quarter last year was 218.3 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 3.31 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2h4ssRy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)