Dec 9 Rolta India Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net sales 7.37 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net profit 543 million rupees

* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 283.8 million rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 9.90 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2gry1sD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)