Dec 9 Associated British Foods Plc
* Good underlying trading achieved by our businesses last
year has continued into new financial year which has started
well-chairman
* Expect expansion of Primark's selling space to continue in
all of its major markets- chairman
* AB Sugar will benefit substantially from this year's
increase in sugar prices and from reductions in its cost
base-chairman
* We expect progress in adjusted operating profit and
adjusted earnings for group for this financial year-chairman
* Grocery, ingredients and agriculture are expected to make
further progress-chairman
* Expect group earnings to benefit from translation of
overseas profits-chairman
* As primark buys much of its merchandise in us dollars and
half of its sales are in uk in sterling, there will be an
adverse effect, in year, on its uk margins-chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: