BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 ISR Capital Ltd
* Has been served a joint notice dated 7 December 2016 by monetary authority of singapore and commercial affairs department
* Notice states that authorities are investigating into an offence under securities and futures act (chapter 289)
* Authorities have not disclosed to company any further details on their investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing