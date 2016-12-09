BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp :
* Carval Investors Llc reports passive stake of 16.7 percent in Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp as of Nov 18 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2grMfcN) Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing