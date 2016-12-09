BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Elysium Health Inc:
* Elysium Health Inc says it has raised about $20 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $22 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2grIcNK)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing