* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd reports sale of 285,623 shares of Amyris Inc's common stock on Dec 7 & Dec 8 - SEC filing

* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd held 61,263,295 shares of Amyris Inc's common stock at the end of the transaction