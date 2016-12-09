Dec 9 Rickmers Trust Management Pte. Ltd.

* Has entered into a deed of consent with Commerzbank AG, Singapore Branch

* Trustee-Manager has entered into a memorandum of agreement for sale of "India Rickmers" vessel securing CMB facility

* Deed in relation to a settlement of senior loan facilities extended by CMB to a subsidiary of trust

* CMB has agreed to waive repayment of a material portion of remaining debt owed under CMB facility following partial prepayment

* "sale is not expected to lead to material loss in q4 of 2016"

* Net proceeds from sale will be applied towards partial prepayment of cmb facility