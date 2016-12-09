Dec 9 Sibanye Gold Ltd

* Stillwater Mining - to pay Sibanye break-up fee of $16.5 million plus reimbursement of expenses up to $10 million if deal is terminated in certain circumstances

* Stillwater Mining - Sibanye Gold required to pay co break-up fee of $33 million + reimbursement up to $10 million if merger is terminated in some circumstances