BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Dec 9 Sibanye Gold Ltd
* Stillwater Mining - to pay Sibanye break-up fee of $16.5 million plus reimbursement of expenses up to $10 million if deal is terminated in certain circumstances
* Stillwater Mining - Sibanye Gold required to pay co break-up fee of $33 million + reimbursement up to $10 million if merger is terminated in some circumstances
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.