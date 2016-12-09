Dec 9 BSE:

* BSE media releases - reconstitution of S&P BSE indices & changes to S&P BSE indices

* BSE - Amara Raja Batteries dropped from S&P BSE Auto index; Exide Industries Ltd added

* BSE - HMT Ltd added to S&P BSE PSU index

* BSE - NBCC (India) dropped from S&P BSE Realty index

* BSE - Praj Industries Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering ltd added to S&P BSE Capital Goods index