US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :
* Co emerged as a preferred bidder for project of 6-laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in Rajasthan
* Co has offered premium of 1.86 billion rupees to NHAI in terms of the concession agreement
* Project is on DBFOT pattern
* Concession period for project is 20 yrs including construction period of 910 days
* Co will get tolling rights on project from appointed date
* Upon award of the project, co's construction order book stands at about 110.61 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2gIAkW0) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)