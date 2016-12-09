Dec 9 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :

* Co emerged as a preferred bidder for project of 6-laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura section of NH 79A and NH 79 in Rajasthan

* Co has offered premium of 1.86 billion rupees to NHAI in terms of the concession agreement

* Project is on DBFOT pattern

* Concession period for project is 20 yrs including construction period of 910 days

* Co will get tolling rights on project from appointed date

* Upon award of the project, co's construction order book stands at about 110.61 billion rupees