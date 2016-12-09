BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Heimstaden AB :
* Acquires block Enen in central Norrköping
* Real estate value is 275 million Swedish crowns ($29.99 million)
* Property changes hands on Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1693 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing