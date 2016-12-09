BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
Dec 9 Black Springs Capital Corp
* Black Springs Capital - upon completion of acquisition, combined entity will continue to carry on business of Géomines as currently constituted
* Black Springs Capital Corp- entered into letter of intent with groupe Géomines Resources Inc in which bsc will buy all outstanding Géomines shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing