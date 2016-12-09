BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Solvesta AG :
* Preliminary fy 2015 group ebit is around 7.4 million euros
* EBIT is mainly due to the profit from the acquisition of helima at a price below the market price (so-called badwill) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing