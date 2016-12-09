US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd :
* Approved divestment of entire shareholding of co's unit SPGCL
* Co is in discussions with certain holders of outstanding FCCBs aggregating $101.42 million for suitable restructuring Source text: (bit.ly/2hmQpEx) Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)