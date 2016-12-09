BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Lakeland Bancorp Inc
* Lakeland Bancorp says it entered into sales agreement with keefe, bruyette & woods related to its potential common stock offering of up to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing