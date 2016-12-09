BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Central China Real Estate Ltd
* Group (through two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of company) (i) entered into guarantee agreement with Citic Trust
* Group agreed to provided share charges in favour of Citic Trust, as security for repayment obligations of CCRE Tianming in respect of entrusted loan of RMB400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing