Dec 9 Coca-Cola Co :

* The Coca-Cola Company announces senior leadership succession plan

* Says Quincey will succeed Kent as CEO, effective May 1, 2017

* Intends to nominate Quincey to stand for election as a director at 2017 annual shareowners meeting in April

* Coca-Cola Co - Warren Buffett says "I know James and like him, and believe company has made a smart investment in its future with his selection"

* Coca-Cola Co - James Quincey to succeed Muhtar Kent as chief executive officer in May 2017

* Coca-Cola Co - Muhtar Kent will continue as chairman of board of directors