Dec 9 Eco Oro Minerals Corp :
* Eco Oro files request for arbitration against Colombia
* Eco Oro - claim relates to co's dispute with Colombia
related to "arbitrary, inconsistent and disproportionate state
measures that have destroyed value of its investments"
* Says amount of such losses will be determined at a later
stage in arbitration
* Eco Oro Minerals says filed a request for arbitration with
World Bank's international centre for settlement of investment
disputes against Colombia
* Says it is asserting its entitlement to recover losses to
its investment resulting from Colombia's breaches
