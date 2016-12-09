Dec 9 Eco Oro Minerals Corp :

* Eco Oro files request for arbitration against Colombia

* Eco Oro - claim relates to co's dispute with Colombia related to "arbitrary, inconsistent and disproportionate state measures that have destroyed value of its investments"

* Says amount of such losses will be determined at a later stage in arbitration

* Eco Oro Minerals says filed a request for arbitration with World Bank's international centre for settlement of investment disputes against Colombia

* Says it is asserting its entitlement to recover losses to its investment resulting from Colombia's breaches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: