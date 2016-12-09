BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Vakif REIT :
* Buys 17,518.17 square meters land in Sancaktepe, Istanbul for 62.5 million lira ($18.03 million) plus VAT to develop residential and commercial projects
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4669 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing