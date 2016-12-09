BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Mercal Inmuebles SOCIMI SA :
* To pay an interim dividend for 2016 of 0.65 euro ($0.6869) net per share on Dec. 20 Source text: bit.ly/2hcslUv
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing