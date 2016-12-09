BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 China Vast Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd
* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb525 million
* China VAST industrial urban development co - Langfang Jingyu agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in Langfang Ronke Property Development
* China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd- Langfang City Property, unit, and Langfang Jingyu entered into equity transfer agreement
* China VAST Industrial Urban Development - group anticipates that it will realize a gain of approximately rmb250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing