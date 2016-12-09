(Refiles to add details on Discovery's declaration to buy
Dec 9 Agora :
* Signs investment agreement with Discovery sp. z o.o.
regarding Green Content Sp z o.o.
* Discovery acquired from Agora 860 shares in Green
Content's capital, representing 21.5 pct of share capital of
Green Content, for price of 4.0 million zlotys ($950,457.41)
* There shall exist a possibility of selling remaining
shares by agora to discovery by Dec. 31, 2017
* Transaction shall positively affect agora group financial
results for 4Q2016
* Discovery submitted also a declaration on the acquisition
of 2,150 shares in the increased share capital of Green Content
in exchange for cash contribution in the amount of 10.0 million
zlotys
