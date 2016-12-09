BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in November at 197 million euros ($208.27 million)
* Reports net inflows in the region of 80 million euros in November net of the impact of the consolidation of the acquisition of Australian advisory company On-Track
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing