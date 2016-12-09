Dec 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.35/shr
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - will not restate
historical results as a part of the change
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - co's fiscal year 2017
will begin on December 31, 2016 and will end on December 31,
2017 following change
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp- quarterly cash dividend
of $0.35 per share of common stock, an increase of 16.7 percent
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - also approved a
resolution changing company's fiscal year to a calendar year-end
beginning with 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: