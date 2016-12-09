Dec 9 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - will not restate historical results as a part of the change

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - co's fiscal year 2017 will begin on December 31, 2016 and will end on December 31, 2017 following change

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp- quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock, an increase of 16.7 percent

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - also approved a resolution changing company's fiscal year to a calendar year-end beginning with 2017