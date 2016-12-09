BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Canoe Eit Income Fund :
* Units accepted for 2016 voluntary cash redemption will be redeemed at price of $12.29 per unit in Canadian dollars
* Payment of redemption proceeds will be made on or before January 3, 2017
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing