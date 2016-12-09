BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 (Reuters) -
* Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is considering a downgrade of Wells Fargo on a community-lending scorecard - WSJ, citing sources
Source : on.wsj.com/2gsoKAD
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing