* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Gozde GSYO :
* Increases its stake in Makina Takim to 91.16 percent from 83.14 percent
* Buys 16.0 million shares in Makina Takim capital increase at 1.0 lira ($0.2879) per share
($1 = 3.4735 liras)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing