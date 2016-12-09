Dec 9 Coca-Cola
* COO on entering food market- "I think there's plenty to do
and caputre in beverages before we've to go into things that are
further from the core"
* COO - future of beverage industry in some parts of the
world will be less added sugar, think we need to push ahead with
smaller packages and reformulations, innovations
* COO - "we're going to continue to focus on driving
sparkling revenue, respsonding to the consumer with smaller
packages, less sugar in some beverages, more no calorie
products"
* COO on media call- "we're going to push into other
categories, we're going to digitize the enterprise"
