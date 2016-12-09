BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 F.N.B. Corp
* F.N.B. Corporation and Yadkin Financial Corporation shareholders approve merger transaction
* Merger is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing